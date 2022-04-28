2 men arrested in Tacoma who police suspect kidnapped woman

Two men were arrested early Thursday morning in Tacoma who police suspect kidnapped a woman. A victim was found Wednesday night in South Tacoma, and officers arrested the suspects hours later after a police pursuit.

The kidnapping suspects, a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, were booked into jail this morning.

The younger man was booked for investigation of first-degree kidnapping and a prior warrant, according to a news release from Tacoma Police Department. The older man was booked on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding and a prior felony warrant.

Officers were called about 10:14 p.m. to the 3200 block of South 38th Street for a report of a kidnapping. There, police talked with a woman, and officers found probable cause to arrest two men for first-degree kidnapping. It’s not clear how or why the woman was kidnapped.

Later in the night, at about 12:50 a.m., police said officers saw the kidnapping suspects in a vehicle in the 5600 block of South Tacoma Way, about a mile-and-a-half from where the victim was found.

Police initiated a traffic stop, but the suspects did not pull over. According to the news release, a short police pursuit ensued that ended in the 6400 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

The two men fled on foot, but police caught up and took the men into custody. Police said a firearm was recovered during the arrest.