2 men arrested in Texas in fatal Tampa nightclub shooting, police say

TAMPA — Two men accused in a shooting that killed one person and injured six others at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on Oct. 9 were arrested Monday at a hotel in Brownsville, Texas, according to Tampa Police Department Chief Mary O’Connor.

The shooting happened after Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, got into an argument with a group believed to be celebrating a wedding inside the club at 908 N. Franklin St., O’Connor said at a news conference Monday. Those involved in the dispute were escorted outside and, at that point, police say the disagreement escalated and Clavel and Bravo began firing at the group.

A 30-year-old man was killed, and four men and two women were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

It is believed Clavel fired the shot that killed the 30-year-old man, O’Connor said, and he is facing a first-degree murder charge. She said Bravo is facing three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

O’Connor said she believes the two men were at the Brownsville hotel before planning to flee over the border to Mexico. The men were in the room with their girlfriends and $20,000 in cash, she said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.