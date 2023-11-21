2 men arrested for transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl through Gulfport

An I-10 traffic stop ended in two drug trafficking arrests after law enforcement discovered several kilograms of fentanyl in the vehicle.

The incident happened in Gulfport, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

John Lee Price, III, and Ahmed Karim Barrie were pulled over in a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer on I-10.

“During the traffic stop, the two men were found to be in possession of roughly 50,000 fake pills that were weighed, and field tested as roughly 12 kilograms of fentanyl,” according to information released by the Department of Justice.

Price and Barrie were each charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If convicted, the suspects will face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

The incident is still under investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.