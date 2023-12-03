2 men arrested for trying to smuggle contraband inside of DeKalb County Jail
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two men were arrested attempting to smuggle drugs into DeKalb County Jail.
Authorities said that on Nov. 27, 26-year-old Marcking Guensley Louis and 18-year-old Jeremiah Tyson drove to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Memorial Drive and parked in a reserved area.
A deputy who was conducting a perimeter check of the facility saw a blue car in a staff parking space, with two men inside. The men were detained and questioned for why they were there.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies found a handgun and a 17-round unloaded magazine alng with marijuana, packs of cigarettes, Cannabis Pre-Roll, jars of marijuana gummies, packs of whole leaf and pipe tobacco, vape pens, a digital scale, cigarette lighters, earphones, phone chargers, and eight cell phones.
Both Louis and Tyson were arrested after the search.
Louis was charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, drugs, and intoxicants; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and criminal trespassing.
TRENDING STORIES:
Mama June and family going on ‘last family trip’ with daughter amid cancer battle
Families announce they’ve ended the search for missing Georgia boaters
Driver of medical transport van who crashed, killing 2 women won’t serve any time
Tyson was charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, drugs, and intoxicants, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a drug-related object and, criminal trespass and a misdemeanor.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: