2 men arrested for trying to smuggle contraband inside of DeKalb County Jail

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two men were arrested attempting to smuggle drugs into DeKalb County Jail.

Authorities said that on Nov. 27, 26-year-old Marcking Guensley Louis and 18-year-old Jeremiah Tyson drove to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Memorial Drive and parked in a reserved area.

A deputy who was conducting a perimeter check of the facility saw a blue car in a staff parking space, with two men inside. The men were detained and questioned for why they were there.

Deputies found a handgun and a 17-round unloaded magazine alng with marijuana, packs of cigarettes, Cannabis Pre-Roll, jars of marijuana gummies, packs of whole leaf and pipe tobacco, vape pens, a digital scale, cigarette lighters, earphones, phone chargers, and eight cell phones.

Both Louis and Tyson were arrested after the search.

Louis was charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, drugs, and intoxicants; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and criminal trespassing.

Tyson was charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, drugs, and intoxicants, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a drug-related object and, criminal trespass and a misdemeanor.

