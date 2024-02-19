2 men arrested in undercover child molestation sting in Floyd County

Two men accused of child molestation were arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rony Hernandez-Alexander, 38, of Cleveland, Tenn. made contact with someone online he believed to be a child under the age of 16.

He is accused of having graphic sexual conversations with the undercover agent posing as the child and sent a nude photo of one of his body parts to her.

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez-Alexander then traveled from Tennessee to Floyd County to meet that child.

He is charged with sexual exploitation, aggravated child molestation, electronic enticement, and furnishing obscene materials.

Later Thursday night, deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adam Wade Aloi, 28, of Marietta for similar crimes.

The sheriff’s office said Aloi made contact with someone online that he believed to be a child under the age of 16.

They say he had a graphic sexual conversation with the would-be victim and then traveled to meet her with the intention of molesting the child.

Aloi is charged with child molestation, electronic enticement, and obscene internet contact.

