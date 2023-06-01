2 men arrested in vehicle crash at church

Jun. 1—HIGH POINT — Two men have been arrested and charged following a car crash at First Presbyterian Church early Tuesday morning.

Izaiah Lozano, 21, was charged with hit-and-run with property damage, driving without an operator license and reckless driving. Joshua Schroll, 29, was charged with driving while impaired and driving without a license.

The High Point Police Department responded to a call from a local resident around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a vehicle that appeared to be speeding and crashed onto the church's property, according to an emergency call.

Before the damage, Lozando and Schroll were involved in a vehicle crash with each other on Johnson Street near E. Parris Avenue, where Lozano fled the scene, Schroll stated in the police report.

Schroll in his own vehicle chased after Lozano, where the two eventually ran into the church's wall and playground at the intersection of Johnson Street and E. Parkway Avenue, officials said.

The wreck caused about $20,000 in damage to the church's stone wall and its playground equipment, according to the police report. The crash resulted in no injuries.

First Presbyterian Church declined to comment.