2 men from Athens arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl, police say

A 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested for trafficking illegal drugs, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Darrell Jackson and Darien Woodrum, both from Athens, were arrested on Wednesday.

Police seized more than seven kilograms of methamphetamine, six ounces of fentanyl, and over eight pounds of marijuana.

Jackson and Woodrum were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The investigation involved the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

