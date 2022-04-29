2 men attacked with baseball bat in Brighton Heights

Pittsburgh police are investigating after two men were attacked with a baseball bat in Brighton Heights.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of California Avenue around 1 a.m.

One of the men was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The other man is in critical condition with severe head injuries.

There’s currently no information on any suspects.

