2 men attempt to rob DeKalb gas station, set it on fire, owner says

Authorities are investigating a possible arson at a DeKalb County gas station.

DeKalb County fire told Channel 2 Action News just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to investigate a fire at a Texaco on North Decatur Road.

When crews arrived, they found large flames coming from inside the store.

DeKalb fire officials said the store clerk told crews that someone was pouring gasoline inside the store before the fire. Arson investigators are now looking into the claims.

The store owner told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that before the fire, his employee said two men came in to rob the store. One was armed with a gun, and the other had a gas can.

When the two men could not get to the clerk due to the bulletproof glass on the counter, the owner said one of the men began to pour gasoline on the area.

After pouring the gasoline, the owner said they lit it on fire and the store began to go up in flames.

Luckily, the clerk escaped unharmed. No other injuries were reported.

The owner said the two suspects left the scene before authorities arrived.

DeKalb police and fire have yet to confirm the clerk’s story.

No further information has been provided about the investigation.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Police Department officials for more information but has not received a response.

