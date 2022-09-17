2 men burglarize car at Parkway Village church, MPD says

Two men are wanted for breaking into a car at a church overnight.

On Sep. 15 at approximately 5:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to an auto burglary at Greater Community Temple Church, on Winchester Road.

Surveillance video captured two men entering the church lot in a gray Dodge Charger.

The Charger pulled beside a vehicle, and the suspects broke in taking an undetermined amount of items, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

