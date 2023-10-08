2 men burglarized at least 8 garages across Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - Police are warning North Side residents about a string of garage burglaries that occurred over the last week.

In each incident, the offenders entered through the side door of a garage and took property from vehicles parked inside, police said.

The burglaries occurred at the following locations and times:

1500 block of West Oakdale Avenue on Oct. 7 at 1:38 a.m.

1500 block of West Oakdale Avenue on Oct. 7 at 1:30 a.m.

1200 block of West Nelson Street on Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

2400 block of West Cullom Avenue on Oct. 3 at 8 a.m.

4200 block of North Wolcott Avenue on Oct. 3 at 1:48 a.m.

4200 block of North Wolcott Avenue on Oct. 3 at 1:38 a.m.

4100 Block of North Hermitage Ave on Oct. 3 at 1 a.m.

2500 block of North Racine Avenue on Oct. 2 at 5 a.m.

One of the offenders is described as an African-American man, wearing a black ski mask, a gray sweatshirt and gloves.

The other offender is described as a Hispanic man, wearing a black ski mask, a gray sweatshirt and gloves.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8263.