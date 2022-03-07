2 men charged with burglary at St. Paul mosque

Mar. 7—When a man asked his friend to help with a maintenance job at a mosque in St. Paul, the friend later told police he "thought this was fishy right away," but went with him to the building in the middle of the night, according to charges filed Monday.

Jeremy Allen Glass, 32, carried a safe out of Masjid Al-Ihsan Islamic Center in Frogtown on Feb. 27 and Christopher Edward Hughes, 34, helped him, criminal complaints allege. The safe contained $4,000 cash and a checkbook.

The Ramsey County attorney's office charged Glass and Hughes, both from St. Paul, with second-degree burglary of the religious building at Minnehaha Avenue and Chatsworth Street, and aiding and abetting auto theft and attempted theft.

The mosque's imam and the leader of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Minnesota chapter spoke out against the crime last Monday, saying people should be able to feel safe in a house of worship, and releasing surveillance photos and asking anyone with information to come forward.

CRIMINAL COMPLAINTS

According to criminal complaints:

Police received tips from people who identified the suspects as Glass and Hughes, and they learned Glass had been arrested in Anoka County last Tuesday. Glass is charged for allegedly stealing from Walmart in Coon Rapids and was seen putting stolen laptops into a black Chevrolet Silverado.

In the mosque burglary, security footage showed that someone pulled up to the building in a black Chevy Silverado — which had been stolen Feb. 25 — shortly after midnight on Feb. 27 and two men walked up to the front door. One of the men, later identified as Glass, used a key to unlock the door and was followed by a man identified as Hughes, the complaint said.

Video also showed they returned to the mosque about 3 a.m. and Hughes used a stolen key fob to steal a van in the parking lot.

Later, someone was spotted slowly driving a black Silverado through the mosque's parking lot and staff tried following the vehicle, but the driver sped off at up to 100 mph.

ARREST

Police arrested Hughes on Thursday and an investigator asked if he knew why he was being interviewed. He "said his sister told him that he was all over the internet and he realized it was because of the burglary," according to the complaints.

Hughes told police that Glass had picked him up in the Silverado and asked him to help with a maintenance job at the mosque. Glass said he thought the building they entered was a daycare.

When an investigator asked where they got the key, Hughes said Glass went through cars at the mosque the day before and found it.

Glass told Hughes he'd pay him a few hundred dollars to help with "the maintenance" work and, while they were in the mosque, Hughes said Glass tried to use the mosque's credit card machine to transfer money from his account to Hughes', but it didn't work. However, police learned that the machine was used in an unsuccessful attempt to transfer nearly $14,000 from the mosque's bank account.

Hughes said to police that he shouldn't have helped Glass, but he said Glass yelled at and threatened him.

CRIMINAL HISTORIES

Police went to the Anoka County jail to interview Glass, who declined to talk. Attorneys weren't listed for the men in Monday's court filings.

Glass' felony criminal history includes convictions for first-degree aggravated robbery in 2011, driving while impaired in 2015 and possession of methamphetamine in 2015. He has pending felony court cases for receiving stolen property and possession of meth in Washington County, and drug possession in Sherburne County

Hughes was charged with receiving stolen property in Ramsey County in February, and has past felony convictions for drug possession in 2007 and auto theft in 2008.