2 men charged after Central Kentucky investigators seize $500,000 worth of THC vapes

Two men are facing drug charges after Jessamine County investigators allegedly caught them with several thousand THC vape cartridges.

The vape cartridges were worth about $500,000, according to the Jessamine County sheriff’s office. Investigators said in a Facebook post that more than 7,500 cartridges were seized, but arrest records indicated the number was about 10,000 cartridges.

“These THC vape cartridges are being marketed and sold to middle and high school age children,” the Jessamine County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “This seizure has not only protected our children in Jessamine County but children statewide.”

The arrests were made Tuesday after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on a residence on South Main Street in Nicholasville. Detectives were on scene when the THC cartridges were delivered, according to arrest records. Investigators said Isaiah Wilkinson, 44, showed up on scene after the delivery was made and started “manipulating” the packages.

Wilkinson also called someone and told them the packages had been delivered, according to arrest records. Wilkinson was charged with marijuana trafficking. He was also served with an arrest warrant on a previous heroin trafficking case, according to court records.

Investigators also found 43-year-old Phillip Bailey who allegedly lived at the residence where the warrant was executed, according to court records. Investigators found 5-to-6 pounds of additional “high grade” marijuana in baggies, according to an arrest citation.

The narcotics unit also found packaging material, digital scales, pricing sheets, inventory sheets, a money counting machine, money banding materials and cash, according to court records.

Bailey was charged with marijuana trafficking and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to court records. Investigators said they also charged him with being a fugitive from another state – he’ll be extradited back to Arkansas and Tennessee for drug charges he faced in those states previously.

Both men were scheduled to appear in Jessamine County District Court on May 17 for preliminary hearings.