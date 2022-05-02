2 men charged in connection to 2015 cold case homicide of 22 year old

Two men were arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alfonzo Pyles, who was shot and killed on July 18, 2015.

Isaiah Emmanuel Irby, 24, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy, according to warrants obtained by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Rashard Barksdale, 30, who is incarcerated in the South Carolina Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, was charged with murder and criminal conspiracy, according to warrants.

Previous coverage: Man shot to death at Riverside park

Pyles was shot at least once following a fight between 1 and 3:15 a.m. on July 18, 2015.

The Sheriff's Office decided to re-examine the cold case after gang investigators learned more about existing evidence.

Pyles and Barksdale had committed a robbery together in 2013 that eventually led to their arrest. Following their arrest, Barksdale suspected that Pyles was preparing to testify against him in the robbery case and thus Barksdale conspired with Irby to kill Pyles, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Barksdale and Irby drove to East Riverside Park near Riverside High School where Pyles was shot in a parking lot on South Suber Road. Greer police officers found his body after 3 a.m. July 18, 2015.

This marks the seventh cold case homicide with charges filed since the cold case homicide unit's restructuring in August 2020.

"The killing of Alfonzo Pyles represents another case where intelligence gathering has played a critical role in bringing closure to his family and loved ones," Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a statement.

Irby is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond, and Barksdale remains in custody with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 2 men arrested in 2015 Greenville County homicide cold case