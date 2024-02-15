2 men charged in connection with fatal stabbing of woman found in Wilmington park

Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 59-year-old woman, whose body was found in Wilmington's Kosciuszko Park on Sunday morning.

Steven Byrd, 35, has been charged with the first-degree murder of Barbara Williams, Wilmington police said. A 29-year-old man was also charged in connection with the crime, but not in the killing.

Williams, according to police, was stabbed by Byrd while inside a house in the 1300 block of Lancaster Ave.

Byrd and the other man then moved Williams' body about five blocks south to Kosciuszko Park in the city's Hedgeville neighborhood where it was found about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

Through their investigation, police said Byrd became a suspect and was arrested on Tuesday. The other man was arrested the following day.

In addition to murder, Byrd has also been charged with two weapons charges and tampering with physical evidence. The other man has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and second-degree conspiracy.

Both men were being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after failing to post bail: Byrd's was more than $2.3 million cash; the other man's bail is $10,000.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 2 men charged in fatal stabbing of woman found in Wilmington park