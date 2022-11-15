2 men charged in deadly shooting at Houston Chinatown restaurant

A pair of men have been charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting of two other men at an Asian restaurant in Houston last month.

Bich Xuan Dang, 49, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, were arrested for the deaths of Hahn Minh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51, police announced on Monday. A third suspect, who is also described as Asian, remains at large.

The incident occurred at Tai Loi Restaurant in the 12300 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road after 11 p.m. on Oct. 5, KTRK reported. The victims, who were having dinner in a booth, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the number of people inside the restaurant when the shooting took place is unclear. Only staff members and the two victims were found when officers responded.

More from NextShark: 'My Heart Got Ripped Out': Florida Pet Shop Has 150 Birds Worth $75K Stolen

Bich Xuan Dang (left) and Hieu Trong Nguyen (right). Image via Houston Police Department

Preliminary investigation pointed to a white Toyota Camry that was parked close to the restaurant. The vehicle, which had the Texas license plate number LCS-3779, was stolen, according to the police.

More from NextShark: Filipino fast food chain Jollibee to open first branch in Australia

After Dang, Nguyen and the third suspect got out of that car, they allegedly entered the restaurant and fired multiple rounds at the victims.

Documents show that Dang was also connected to another shooting at Cafe Window on Wilcrest Drive in August, KHOU reported. Fifteen minutes before the incident at Tai Loi, he allegedly returned armed to Cafe Window and demanded money.

Cafe Window’s owner gave Dang $20, but more men allegedly barged into the business to demand more money. An armed security guard, who was hired after the August incident, reportedly helped de-escalate the chaos.

More from NextShark: History is made as Vancouver elects its first-ever Asian mayor

Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information on the case or particularly the third suspect is urged to call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Featured Image via KPRC 2 Click2Houston

More from NextShark: Ukraine’s men’s basketball team hopes possible Taiwan visit will provide mental refresh