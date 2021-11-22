2 men charged in death of pizza delivery driver change pleas, court documents say

Two men charged in connection with the homicide of a pizza delivery driver in Sioux Falls in 2020 have changed their pleas.

Jahennessy Deunique LaPaul Bryant, 22, from Sioux Falls, changed his plea to guilty for the charge of first degree manslaughter on Sept. 15, according to court documents.

The change of plea will have Bryant avoid a jury trial and a possible conviction on the more serious first degree murder charge.

Bryant is charged with the homicide of Casey Paul Bonhorst, 30, who was shot to death at about 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2020 in the 2800 block of East Bragstad Drive just south of 26th Street near Cleveland Avenue.

Bonhorst had just delivered a pizza to a residence on the street at about 8:41 p.m. After the delivery was made, Bryant allegedly tried to rob him, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader. Two minutes later, a caller reported to police that a man was lying in the road. Bonhorst died at the scene.

A sentencing hearing for Bryant is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, according to court documents.

Bryant was tied to a group of people in Sioux Falls set out to make money by robbing people, according to court documents.

Second man changes plea

Raymond Charles Banks also faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and attempted robbery in the death of Bonhorst, according to court documents.

The 20-year-old had a change of plea hearing at the Minnehaha County Courthouse on Monday.

Banks also changed his plea to "guilty" on the first degree manslaughter charge, according to court documents.

Banks will also avoid a trial and possible conviction of first degree murder. He's scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Dec. 16.

"It was a crime of opportunity," Lt. Terrance Matia said in March 2020. "Wrong place, wrong time. It was a robbery that was attempted. Where it went from there led to Casey's death."

A first degree murder charge in South Dakota is punishable by mandatory life in prison and possibly the death penalty. Manslaughter can be sentenced to up to life in prison.

