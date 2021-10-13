2 men charged in double homicide that led to fiery crash in northeast Kansas City

Luke Nozicka
·1 min read

Two men have been charged with murder in a March fatal shooting that took the lives of two other men in Kansas City, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Earl Dunn III, 20, and Vontez Howard, 24, were charged with seven felony counts, including first-degree murder, in the killings of Kristopher Lunsford-Barrett, 23, and Kyle Gerhardt, 21, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lunsford-Barrett and Gerhardt were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle that had caught fire following a crash about 5 p.m. March 1 near Anderson and Norton avenues in northeast Kansas City.

Prosecutors said video showed the suspects pursue Lunsford-Barrett and Gerhardt until their vehicle wrecked.

The crime scene spanned several blocks along Anderson. Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, described the scene that day as “fairly chaotic.”

