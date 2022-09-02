2 men charged after elderly person found in “unsanitary” Clayton County home

The Clayton County Police Department is investigating an elder abuse case.

Lamarkist Barnette, 47, and Tywone Ivey, 40, are facing charges of exploitation of the elderly or a disabled person.

The charges stem from an investigation at a home in the 3900 block of Village Crossing Lane in Ellenwood. Investigators said the victim’s condition was extremely poor from the lack of care.

Officers said the home was unclean and unsanitary. Insects and feces were seen throughout the entire house. They also stated that there were numerous substances on the floors and wall.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for immediate medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

