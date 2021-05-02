2 men charged in fatal shooting of their accomplice in attempted Independence robbery

Luke Nozicka
Two men have been charged with second-degree murder after their accomplice was fatally shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday in Independence, according to prosecutors.

Antonio Johnson, 18, and Andre Mays Jr., 19, were charged after they attempted a robbery at a home in the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue that ended when someone fatally shot their accomplice, Elijah Lockhart, according to prosecutors.

The shooting unfolded about 1:55 a.m. as Lockhart and the others tried to force their way into the home, police said. They were confronted by the home’s residents, and several shots were fired after Lockhart pointed a weapon at a man, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Lockhart was found fatally shot outside the house.

KMBC-TV reported that Lockhart was 17.

Johnson and Mays were also charged with first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action. Neither had attorneys listed in court records who could be reached for comment as of Sunday.

Lockhart’s killing marked the fifth homicide this year in Independence, according to data maintained by The Star. The city suffered 13 homicides last year.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

