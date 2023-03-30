2 men charged in Kalihi sex assault

Mar. 30—Prosecutors have charged two men after they allegedly forced a 50-year-old homeless woman into an abandoned bus and sexually assaulted her in Kalihi-Palama.

Jtery Stephen was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree sex assault and one count of kidnapping. His aggregate bail is set at $100,000.

Herfy Herwin was also charged with one count of first-degree sex assault and one count of kidnapping. His bail is set at $50,000.

The assault occurred on the corner of Dillingham Boulevard and Kaaahi Street at about 11 p.m. Monday.

Honolulu police said the two men approached the woman, "forcefully pushed" her into the bus and sexually assaulted her.

The men and the woman are not known to one another.

Police said the woman was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Officers arrested the two men at 581 Dillingham Boulevard early Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree sex assault.