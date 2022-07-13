2 men are charged with kidnapping an Abbotsford man and forcing him to work in Florida, authorities say

MADISON – Two Florida men are facing federal charges after they were accused of kidnapping a man from Abbotsford and taking him to Florida.

Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping the man and holding him for money, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice Western District of Wisconsin.

The two men forced the victim into a vehicle in Abbotsford on June 9 and drove him to Florida to work off a debt he owed them, according to the news release. The Justice Department provided no further details about the victim or the nature of his debt or the forced labor.

Officials arrested Hernandez-Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez in Florida and they are in federal custody. Their initial court appearance in Wisconsin has not been scheduled. If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The charges are the result of an investigation by federal officials with help from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Colby-Abbotsford Police Department and Marathon County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Two men charged with kidnapping man in Abbotsford, taking to Florida