2 men charged with killing man at Rockford Taco Bell awaiting trial

ROCKFORD — Two men charged in connection with a 2018 homicide at a Rockford fast-food restaurant are still awaiting trial.

Shymarco Jackson, 20, of Rockford, and 26-year-old Qydennie Simmons, of Nashville, Tennessee, are charged with dozens of offenses, including multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

Prosecutors say Jackson and Simmons are responsible for the death of 25-year-old Zachary Reyes, who was fatally shot Nov. 13, 2018, in the parking lot of the Taco Bell at 2602 Auburn St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Reyes and a 37-year-old woman inside a vehicle. Both victims had been shot and were transported to a local hospital where Reyes was pronounced dead. The female victim survived.

Jackson is due back in court May 5 for a status hearing. He’s represented by Assistant Public Defender Margie O’Connor.

Simmons is set for a May 19 status call and is represented by Assistant Public Defender Erin Hannigan.

The proceedings have seen numerous continuances, attorney changes and two judge reassignments. Judge Brendan Maher is now presiding over both cases.

Two other men, 25-year-old Mycarlo Gunn, of Chicago, and Demarco Ford, 21, are currently serving prison sentences in the case.

Gunn pleaded guilty to attempted murder last year and was sentenced to 15 years. He’s eligible for parole in 2031, according to court records.

Ford, of Rockford, also pleaded guilty to attempted murder in 2021 and will be eligible for early release after serving 10 years of a 14-year, nine-month sentence.

