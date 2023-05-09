2 men charged in Manchester shooting

May 9—MANCHESTER — Police have charged two men in connection with a shooting in the Hartford Road and McKee Street area last month where one man was injured.

The first man, Lorenzo Thornton, 28, of Hartford, was arrested Sunday after police executed a warrant at the Manchester home on Seaman Circle where the April 30 shooting occurred.

The second man, Devon Bonds, 29, of East Hartford, was arrested Monday on a warrant that named him as a suspect in the shooting where Thornton was injured.

Thornton was initially charged with attempt to commit first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm. After police executed the search warrant, he was additionally charged with theft of a firearm, fifth-degree larceny, risk of injury to a minor, and an additional count of criminal possession of a firearm.

On Monday, Bonds was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting, police said.

Lt. Ryan Shea said Manchester police detectives and members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force developed a location for Bonds over the past week, ultimately finding and arresting him in Middletown.

On April 30, police responded to the area of Seaman Circle following a report of shots fired. One witness indicated that two vehicles fled the scene at high speeds. Later that day, Thornton arrived at Hartford Hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs.

Bonds is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.

Thornton was being held in lieu of $1 million bond and was to be arraigned Monday in Manchester Superior Court.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, and anyone with information is asked to call 860-645-5500.

