2 men charged with murder in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

Two men have been charged with murder in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting that killed one woman and injured more than 20 people last week.

The defendants were named by prosecutors as Dominic M. Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of Raytown. They each face charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

"The defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on Feb. 14, 2024, and were armed with firearms," the office said. "A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area."

Previously, two juveniles were charged in the Feb. 14 shooting in downtown Kanas City, Missouri. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, at a news conference announcing the charges, would not clarify if those minors had any connection to the adults who have been charged.

The charged adults, who were injured in the shooting and remain hospitalized, are being held on $1 million bond

Baker said preliminary evidence indicates the deadly shooting started after one of them got into a verbal argument with someone he had no prior connection to.

chaos shooting Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade shooting (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

“That argument very quickly escalated,” Baker said. “Almost immediately, others pulled their firearms.”

According to court documents in the case, the altercation started with a remark about whether one person was looking at the other.

"Four males approached Lyndell Mays and one of the males asked Lyndell Mays what he was looking at, because they didn’t know him," the charging documents allege.

"They began arguing about why they were staring at each other,” Detective Grant Spiking wrote in the documents of Mays and a group of men involved in the confrontation.

Guns were drawn, some from backpacks, on both sides, prosecutors said.

Miller allegedly opened fire, along with at least one other person, and it was his gunfire that struck Lisa Lopez-Galvan, there to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, prosecutors alleged at the news conference.

Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local radio DJ, was killed, and 22 other people, ranging from 8 to 47 years old, were injured.

Spiking said in the documents that Mays admitted he opened fire. “Stupid, man,” he quoted the defendant as saying. “Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid.”

A Glock 9 mm handgun found near Mays was reported stolen from a location in Kansas City, Spiking said.

In a statement Tuesday, Lopez-Galvan's family thanked Baker, her team of prosecutors and police.

"Though it does not bring back our beloved Lisa, it is comforting to know that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the KCPD made it a top priority to seek justice for Lisa, the other shooting victims, those who had to witness this tragedy unfold and the Kansas City community," the family said.

The shooting is under investigation, and more charges may be filed against others, Baker said at the news conference.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day. Every single one,” Baker said. “So, while we’re not there yet on every single individual, we’re gonna get there.”

Baker is asking anyone with information on the shooting, specifically those who were injured, to come forward.

CORRECTION (Feb. 20, 2024, 5:55 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misspelled the first name of a Kansas City police Detective. He is Grant Spiking, not Grand.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com