2 men charged in North Huntingdon drug sting

Aug. 6—Two Fayette County men were arrested Thursday on charges of selling fentanyl to an undercover North Huntingdon policeman, according to court documents.

Ronald "Beetle" Bailey and Stephen S. Bobish, both 32, of Uniontown, were arraigned Friday on multiple charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to police reports, police set up the drug purchase early Thursday afternoon in a telephone call to Bailey.

Court documents said the officer agreed to meet Bailey about 5 p.m. at a location off Route 30. When Bailey arrived in a 2004 black Jeep driven by Bobish, the undercover officer climbed into the back seat and paid for the fentanyl using $1,000 in marked bills. Police reported Bailey handed him a clear plastic baggie containing an unspecified amount of fentanyl.

After paying for the contraband, police said Bailey instructed Bobish "to go ahead and drive around ... let him try it out," according to court documents.

However, other police who were monitoring the sale immediately pulled in and arrested Bailey and Bobish.

The pair were ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $20,000 bond each pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 25.

According to online dockets, in 2015 Bailey pleaded guilty in Fayette County to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by state police and was sentenced to 1-to-2 years in jail. In 2018, online dockets show Bobish was sentenced to serve three months on home electronic monitoring after he pleaded guilty in Fayette County to drug possession charges, also filed by state police.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .