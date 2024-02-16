2 men charged in November shooting that killed Georgia man in Hartwell, police say

Cincinnati police have made two arrests over the past week in connection to a November shooting in Hartwell that left a man dead.

Timothy Griffin, 32, and Raymond Minnifield, 24, were arrested exactly one week apart from each other, on Feb. 8 and on Thursday, respectively, police said in a news release. They were both charged on counts of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

On Nov. 20, officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Meyers Drive at about 1:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Officers located Claude Frazier, 34, of Georgia, outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded and took Frazier to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment where he died from his injuries several hours later.

Both suspects are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Griffin's bond has been set at $300,000 while Minnifield's bond has not been set as of Thursday evening, jail records show.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

