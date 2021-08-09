2 men charged with possession of methamphetamine

Aug. 9—According to the Amory Police Department, Joshua Allen Poyadou, 36, of Nettleton was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Bond was set at $35,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes. As of Monday morning, he was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

Benjamin S. Posey, 38, of Philadelphia was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His bond was also set at $35,000 by Judge Haynes. As of Monday morning, he was being housed in the Monroe County Detention Center.