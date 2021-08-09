2 men charged with possession of methamphetamine

Ray Van Dusen, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

Aug. 9—According to the Amory Police Department, Joshua Allen Poyadou, 36, of Nettleton was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Bond was set at $35,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes. As of Monday morning, he was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

Benjamin S. Posey, 38, of Philadelphia was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His bond was also set at $35,000 by Judge Haynes. As of Monday morning, he was being housed in the Monroe County Detention Center.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories