2 men charged in Red Springs armed robbery

Jan. 25—RED SPRINGS — Two men wanted in connection with a Jan. 9 armed robbery have been arrested, according to police.

Gene Shelton Fulmer, 30, of Pooh Road in Maxton was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Red Springs Police Department. Fulmer was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Also facing the same charges was 34-year-old Terry Wayne Rice, of N.C. 72 West in Pembroke. Rice was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond.

The charges stem from an armed robbery at the Jiffy Stop convenience store located at 1101 W. Third Ave. in Red Springs.

Red Springs police with the assistance of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded about 3 p.m. to the 500 block of Corey Road Maxton where they arrested Fulmer. The arrest came Saturday after investigators followed information concerning Fulmer's whereabouts.

On Friday, Red Springs police investigators with the help of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office followed up on information received concerning Rice's location. Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Bryant Road in Red Springs where they located and arrested Rice.

"I am thankful that no one was injured during the course of apprehending Rice and Fulmer, and I want to sincerely thank the community and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office for helping us bring these two to justice," said Lt. Chris McManus.

"I am proud of the great job our investigators and officers do here for the citizens and businesses of Red Springs," said Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins.

Adkins also thanked Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and the Sheriff's Office for help in apprehending the men.

Red Springs police responded at 8:05 p.m. on Jan. 9 to a report of an armed robbery at the convenience store located on the 1100 block of West Third Avenue, according to the department.

"Investigators learned after speaking with witnesses, that two Native American males came inside the store earlier in the day and were playing on a 'Sweepstakes' machine that was inside of the business. The pair played for a period of time and left. A brief time later, the same two Native American males came back into the store, one was carrying a vehicle 'Jack' handle and walked behind the stores counter, threatened the cashier, and demanded money while the other male was looking out for the other," according to the police department.

The cashier complied and opened up registers. The men then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators were able to identify the men as Rice and Fulmer through surveillance footage, according to the police department.