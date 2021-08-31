2 men charged in separate illegal game room shootings

Aug. 31—Prosecutors have charged two men in separate shootings at illegal game rooms on Oahu.

The shootings, which police say are unrelated, occurred in the Keeaumoku area and Halawa within a 24-hour period last week.

Davin Lee Laakea Daniel, 21, was charged with with one count of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening and six firearm offenses in connection with the Aug. 24 shooting of three people in Keeaumoku.

He made his initial court appearance before Judge William Domingo via videoconference Monday from a cellblock at the Honolulu Police Department's main headquarters. Daniel is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million aggregate bail. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Sheridan Street at about 7 :20 p.m. Aug. 24.

Police said three masked men entered a game room brandishing handguns and demanding money. One of the suspects allegedly shot three employees and took an undisclosed amount of money before the three suspects fled on foot to an awaiting vehicle.

Three victims—two men, ages 44 and 48, and a 41-year-old woman—sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and were taken in serious but stable condition via private vehicles to medical facilities.

Police arrested Daniel two days later. The other two suspects remain at large.

Within 24 hours of the game room shooting in Keeaumoku, a separate shooting occurred at a game room on Malae Place in Halawa.

Police said a 43-year-old man entered the room, shot a 35-year-old man and fled the scene at about 5 :30 p.m. Wednesday. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.

The victim was taken in serious but stable condition via private vehicle to a medical facility. Two days later the shooting suspect, identified as Edwin Kelii Kalai, turned himself in to police.

He is being held at OCCC in lieu of $200, 000 bail after prosecutors charged him Sunday with second-degree assault. Kalai's arraignment is scheduled to be held Sept. 7 at Circuit Court.

Kalai has a criminal rec ­ord of five felony convictions for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, promoting a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia. His record also includes one misdemeanor conviction and one petty misdemeanor conviction for driving without a license.

Court records also show a trial is scheduled to be held in January at Circuit Court for a second-degree theft charge against Kalai. According to court documents, he allegedly took property valued at more than $750 from a jewelry store in December.