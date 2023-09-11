2 men charged with shooting into cars, Rock Hill police say. 4 people were wounded.

Two men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Saturday night incident where two cars were shot at, leaving four people wounded, Rock Hill police said.

Police say the victims had been misidentified and wrongly targeted from a past altercation.

One victim, a 25-year-old man, remained in critical condition at a hospital after being shot in the head, according to Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. Three other victims, men ages 19, 19, and 24, suffered non-life threatening gunshot injuries, Chavis said.

Police have not identified the victims.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Brunswick Drive and Fairway Circle in southern Rock Hill, according to a statement from the police department. The car with the victim who was shot in the head was found nearby off Saluda Road, police said.

The accused gunmen were not in the cars, however seven people were in the two cars at the time of the gunfire, Chavis said. Three people were not hit by the shots, Chavis said.

Suspects arrested, weapons seized

The two suspects arrested are Jayrin Hemphill, 20, and and Jakai Johnson, 20, both of Rock Hill, according to the police statement and booking information released by the police department.

Hemphill and Johnson each are charged with seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. Weapons believed to have been used in the shooting were recovered by police, Chavis said.

Suspects misidentified victims

The investigation by detectives showed the shots were fired from Brunswick Drive, according to Chavis.

“It was found the victims were at a gathering down the street and were leaving in vehicles traveling on Brunswick Drive,” the police statement said. “Hemphill and Johnson were not at the gathering but watched and misidentified the victims as individuals from a past altercation....”

What happens now?

Hemphill and Johnson, were denied bond and remain in jail.

Under South Carolina law, a conviction for each count of attempted murder carries a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison.