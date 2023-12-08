2 men charged with shooting, killing 20-year-old outside Gwinnett shopping center

A pair of men are now facing murder charges after a 20-year-old was shot and killed in October.

Police say Edward Thompson from Peachtree Corners was dropped off at Northside Hospital with a gunshot wound by friends on Oct. 21. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators determined he was shot at a shopping center on Jimmy Carter Blvd.

Just a few days after Thompson’s death, Styles Gann, 19 of Conyers, was arrested and charged in connection to his death.

Now, nearly two months later Kevin Pacheco, 20 of Atlanta, has also been arrested and charged.

Both men are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

Detectives say they believe the shooting happened after the suspects and the victim got into an argument.

According to jail records, both Gann and Pacheco are being held in the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

