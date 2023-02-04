2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead

A second man has been charged in a shootout at a DeKalb County nightclub last year that left a security guard dead.

Erik McKenzie, 30, was shot at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in October.

Police said there was a dispute inside the club, and everyone was told to exit. A suspect began to fire shots and hit two security guards.

Investigators say Dion Watkins, 23, and Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, were the two men who got into an argument inside the club and were being evicted by two guards.

Both Watkins and Walker are being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Walker was arrested in November on these charges and has been in custody since. Watkins was arrested earlier this week at his home. Both are being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the nightclub shortly after the shooting for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

He found visible markers from the front door all the way to the parking lot and several shell casings in the back of the parking lot.

