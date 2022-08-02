2 men charged for suspected involvement in July 6 shooting that injured 4

Times staff report
·1 min read

Two men suspected to have been involved in the July 6 shooting outside in St. Cloud have been charged and a third is under investigation.

Daquan Christopher Savon Ledbetter, 28, and Bryan Garth II, 26, have each been charged with four felony counts of assault with a firearm and one felony count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.

Four people were injured in a shooting that happened just before 6 p.m. in an alley near Sixth Avenue and 11th Street South in St. Cloud. Police responded around 5:45 p.m. and found a boy lying on the sidewalk. He'd been shot in the head, and three men had been taken to St. Cloud Hospital for gunshot wounds, the criminal complaint said.

Officers were told by witnesses that there had been an assault at a gas station the day before that involved individuals present at the shooting. Surveillance footage of the shooting showed four men pull up in a car, including a masked driver and three men. Footage shows the driver and two other men fired their weapons.

Investigators have identified Ledbetter and Garth as shooters, but are still investigating the driver, according to the complaint.

Ledbetter and Garth have both been previously convicted of multiple violent crimes in Sherburne and Stearns counties and are not allowed to have firearms or ammunition.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: 2 men charged in St. Cloud shooting that injured 4

