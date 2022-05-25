2 men charged in violent Newport invasion, robbery

Two men are accused of shooting and pistol-whipping the residents of a Newport home during a robbery earlier this month.

Justus R. Wright, 37, of Buffalo, Minn., and Donald I. Ealey, 31, of St. Paul were charged last week with one count each of first-degree assault, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree firearm assault, according to charges filed in Washington County District Court.

The men remain in custody at Washington County Jail in Stillwater on $400,000 bail, according to a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

They made their first court appearance last week; their next hearing is scheduled for early June.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 7 a.m. on May 14 to a Newport residence on Eightth Avenue, where they found the man and the woman who lived there, according to the charges against Wright and Ealey.

The woman had been shot in the abdomen and was transported to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and remains on a ventilator in intensive care.

The male resident of the home told police he was awakened earlier that morning by a knock at their door. Groggy and believing it might be a neighbor, the man opened the door, the charges said.

Two men — later identified as Wright and Ealey — allegedly walked into the home and held a gun to the head of the resident, who asked them what was going on, to which they replied, “You already know what’s going on,” according to the charges. When the man asked them what they wanted, the told him, “Everything.”

When the woman walked out of her bedroom and down a hallway to investigate the commotion, Wright allegedly fired a single shot that struck her in the abdomen, after which she retreated to the bathroom, where she remained until officers arrived.

The men then stole a cellphone, a BB gun and the money in the male resident’s wallet, before pistol-whipping him and leaving, the charges said.

Authorities quickly identified Wright as one of the assailants using footage from a Ring doorbell camera, according to the charges. They later identified Ealey, who was wearing a mask, by using traffic camera footage to track Wright’s vehicle from the scene of the robbery to Ealey’s St. Paul neighborhood, the charges said.

