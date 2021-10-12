2 men charged in weekend shooting at St. Paul bar that killed 1, injured 14

Oct. 12—Two men in a private dispute — one accusing the other of abusing his female relative — shot multiple times at each other in a crowded St. Paul bar early Sunday, according to criminal charges. Both men were injured, a woman was killed and 12 others were hurt in the cross fire during the city's worst mass shooting in recent memory.

Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 33, of St. Paul, and Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, of Las Vegas, were charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court for the shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar on the edge of downtown. Both men were injured by gunfire.

Brown was charged with one count of second-degree murder and 11 counts of intentional attempted murder in the second degree. Phillips was charged with 12 counts of intentional attempted murder in the second degree.

A third man, Jeffrey Orlando Hoffman, 32, was involved in the dispute, according to authorities, but not charged. A companion of Brown's, he was initially arrested as a suspect. According to the criminal complaint, it did not appear that he fired a gun.

A fourth man, described as a "man with dreadlocks," fired a gun once, according to the complaint, helped Hoffman out of the bar and disappeared.

Innocent bystander Marquisha D. Wiley, 27, of St. Paul, was killed in the cross fire.

The 11 other bar patrons who were shot were hit in the ankle, arm, foot, hand, stomach, arm and leg. All 11 — five men and six women — were expected to survive.

The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.

"Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Marquisha Wiley," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a Monday statement. "Starting with the criminal charges filed today, we will work tirelessly to bring justice for her and her family, those at the Truck Park that night, and our entire community."

A CHAOTIC SCENE

After the shooting, police described a "chaotic scene" at the bar at 214 W. Seventh St. — an indoor food truck hall and bar near the Xcel Energy Center.

Multiple people suffered gunshot wounds, with some lying on the sidewalk and street, and spent shell casings and bullet fragments littered the floor.

From surveillance video and witness reports, police have pieced together the following series of events, which are laid out in the charges, beginning around 12:15 a.m. Sunday:

Phillips was in the bar talking to two women when Hoffman approached. Hoffman appeared to be upset, and he directed one of the women to walk with him toward the end of the bar.

Phillips stopped talking to the other woman and walked toward the rest of his group.

Brown entered the bar. Hoffman re-entered the scene with the man with dreadlocks. Brown and the man with dreadlocks spoke to each other while looking at Phillips.

Hoffman walked directly up to Phillips. Phillips shot him in the stomach, according to the charges. Phillips then walked toward the door and saw Brown.

He raised his gun and fired at Brown while moving toward the door, the charges say. Brown fired back at Phillips. Police believe this is when Wiley was shot.

The Ramsey County medical examiner's office determined Wiley was shot in the back and the bullet penetrated her left lung and heart.

Phillips and Brown continued to shoot at one another until Brown, too injured to stand, fell over and Phillips exited the bar, the complaint states. Bar patrons jumped on Brown, punching him, taking his gun from him and holding it until police arrived.

Phillips limped out to a car, got in and then got out again, passing out on the pavement. Police later found a gun in the car.

Brown told police that when he entered the bar, he saw a man, Phillips, who is a relative of the woman he is dating. Brown and Phillips were in a dispute due to allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend, the complaint states.

Brown said, per the complaint, that Phillips shot him first and Brown returned fire.

Phillips initially told investigators he wasn't involved in the shooting. But when investigators told him it was captured on surveillance video, Phillips said he was targeted but didn't know why.

MEN CHARGED HAVE CRIMINAL RECORDS

Brown has an extensive criminal record, which includes felony convictions for aggravated robbery, drug possession, aiding a robbery and violating a no-contact order. These convictions make him ineligible to possess a firearm.

Brown was shot in the leg, breaking a bone.

Phillips has no adult felony convictions. He has six misdemeanor convictions for underage drinking, DWI, fleeing police, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license.

According to the complaint, Phillips said he had been shot five times — his femur was broken and an artery in his leg was severed.

Brown and Phillips both remain hospitalized until they can be booked into the Ramsey County jail.