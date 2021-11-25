2 men convicted, sentenced for 2015 shooting death outside a Lexington County club

Two men will spend more than 30 years in prison following their conviction on murder charges in a 2015 shooting outside of a night club near Batesburg-Leesville.

Shantrez Alejandro Robertson, 26, and Donovan Tirrell Brannon, 33, were convicted and sentenced last week for a shooting that killed William Tyrone Gantt, 34, of Aiken and injured another person.

Robertson was sentenced to 32 years in prison. Brannon was sentenced to 34 years in prison. Neither are eligible for parole.

The June 6, 2015, shooting took place about 3 a.m. outside of The Spot, a nightclub in Lexington County off of Parrish Road near Batesburg-Leesville, after a dispute between one group that included Robertson and Brannon and another group that included Gantt and the other shooting victim.

Robertson and Brannon, along with other members in their group, fired 34 rounds, seven of which caused the injuries to Gantt and the second victim.