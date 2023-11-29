2 men in critical condition after house fire in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood: officials

Two men are in critical condition after a house fire in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood Tuesday night, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Donnelly Avenue after someone called 911 saying they were trapped in the back of the house, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported. The firefighters had to take burglar bars off a window in order to get the victim out.

A second victim was found near the front door. Both men were airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where they were listed in critical condition, according to WFAA.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

