2 men in custody after 2 police chases in Allegheny County

Two men are in custody after two different police chases happened in Allegheny County on Saturday.

Police say the first chase started in Duquesne after a man fled from the scene of an armed carjacking. The driver of the stolen vehicle led police to North Braddock where he eventually ended up taking off on foot.

Swissvale Police K-9 units were used to find the suspect. Authorities say he was hiding behind a fence along a woodline.

The second chase started in Pitcairn. The driver in that chase led the pursuing officers to Monroeville and then took off on foot.

A K-9 from the Swissvale Unit was again used to find the man involved in that chase.

Police say the man had a gun when he was taken into custody and they found a discarded magazine in the woods nearby.

There is no indication that these chases were related.

