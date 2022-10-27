2 men dead, 2 others hurt in Hamilton shooting

Oct. 27—Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the 700 block of Second Street in Hamilton.

Three men suffered gunshot wounds in the incident that happened about 7 p.m. near a house across from Bailey Square. The fourth person hurt is a 3-year-old Hamilton girl who was hit by bullet fragments, Hamilton police said.

A 22 year-old man and a 29-year-old man were killed in the shooting, according to the police report. Their identities were not released Wednesday pending notification of family.

Anthony Dwayne Ty Rese Rippey, 23, of Hamilton was injured by a gunshot, according to the report.

Dispatchers received three 911 calls, one from a man who said he heard about 25 shots.

"Just sitting in my house and I heard shots by two different guns," he said. He said the incident happened in front of the same house "where it always happens."

A frantic caller screamed that people were shot and asked for an ambulance.

"One breathing, one ain't," the caller screamed.

The Butler County Coroner's Office could not say if the victims had been autopsied or when their identities would be released.

There have been no arrests and the shooting is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

"The violence we witnessed last night is senseless and we will not allow it to stand," said Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit on Wednesday. "While our investigators are actively working to track down those responsible, I'm turning my attention to the community at large. I am calling on them to join together and work alongside the police to bring an end to gun violence.

"So far, the response from our residents and community leaders has been tremendous. I'm confident that together we'll make our neighborhoods better, safer places for all."

Hamilton pastors and residents are planning a vigil and a community call to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bailey Square.

Story continues

Hamilton police have responded to multiple homicide scenes this month. A woman and a man were found dead Saturday in a home on Rockford Drive. Their deaths were ruled murder-suicide.

On Oct. 8, Stephaun Jones, 25, of Asbury Court in Liberty Twp. was involved in a multi-vehicle crash he initiated when driving a Ford Focus in the 1900 block of Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton. After the crash , Jones' passenger, Sidney Printup, 25, of Saturn Drive in Fairfield, left the vehicle, and Jones shot him to death just prior to fleeing the scene in the heavily damaged vehicle.

A 911 caller had followed Jones from Hamilton to Morris Road in Fairfield Twp. Officers responded, but Jones fled into a tree line. Before Jones fled, Fairfield Twp. Police Chief Robert Chabali said the suspect displayed a firearm and pointed it at police officers.

Jones emerged on Tara Brooke Court, where he was confronted by two Hamilton police officers. Jones was taken into custody after both officers fired shots at Jones, who later died from his wounds at the hospital.

On Oct. 11, a woman was found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue in Hamilton of stab wounds, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office. Rachelle Brewsaugh, of 1270 Parrish Ave., was on the floor when officers arrived at the home around noon that day. Her death is under investigation as a homicide, according to Hamilton police.

Staff Writer Michael Pitman contributed to this report.