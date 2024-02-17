2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Dallas, police say

Dallas police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead Friday afternoon in the Stemmons Corridor, officials said.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of W. Mockingbird Lane around 2 p.m. They found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, 26-year-old Dmarcus Lott, died at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that Lott and 42-year-old Roy Bell had been arguing in the parking lot of a business. Investigators determined that Bell shot Lott and then shot himself, according to police.

Bell died from his injuries at a local hospital. Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Clark at 214-671-3685 or cody.clark@dallaspolice.gov.

