2 men are dead after an armed robbery in San Bernardino

Two men are dead after an alleged armed robbery in San Bernardino on Saturday.

At approximately 11 p.m., San Bernardino police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in a back parking lot at the National Orange Show, according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release. The suspect was described as a male wearing an orange vest and a beanie hat who was armed with a handgun.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect, identified as 53-year-old David Rojas Sr. of San Bernardino, who matched the description and was armed with a gun. Rojas shot at the officers, causing them to return fire.

Rojas, who has an extensive violent criminal history, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

While canvassing the area in search for witnesses and additional evidence, authorities found a man nearby who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It does not appear that Rojas had any connection to the National Orange Show event. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information regarding the incident is urged to call the San Bernardino Investigations Unit at 909-384-5615.

