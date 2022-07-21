2 men dead after overnight shooting near Gwinnett County lake, police say
Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near a lake in a residential area in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to Lake Drive near Norris Lake in Snellville at 12:30 a.m. in response to a person who had been shot.
Officers say when they arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.
Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
Investigators have not released any details on possible suspects.
