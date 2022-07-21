2 men dead after overnight shooting near Gwinnett County lake, police say

Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near a lake in a residential area in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to Lake Drive near Norris Lake in Snellville at 12:30 a.m. in response to a person who had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers say when they arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators have not released any details on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: