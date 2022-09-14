2 men dead after police pursuit of stolen truck ends in head-on collision in Kansas

Two men died when a police pursuit for a stolen truck Wednesday morning in Barber County ended in a head-on collision, Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Chad Crittenden said.

Crittenden said the truck was stolen from Pratt at an unknown time. The Pratt Police Department spotted and began pursuing the truck.

The Pratt County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit that made its way into Barber County southbound on U.S. 281, Crittenden said.

Around 10:26 a.m. at U.S. 281 mile marker 34, the man in the stolen F-350 crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a early 2000s model Ford F-350 that was heading north on 281, according to Crittenden.

The man in the northbound truck was trying to get out of the way, Crittenden added.

The man in the stolen truck and the other driver, a man in his 70s from Barber County, both died at the scene, Crittenden says.

Their identities have not been released yet.