2 men dead in shooting on US 92 in Lakeland. Road is partially shut down

Two men are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon near Fish Hatchery Road and U.S. 92 in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting took place shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of U.S. 92 in unincorporated Lakeland. The Sheriff's Office said the westbound lane of U.S. 92 is shut down for the investigation and drivers should avoid the area.

According to a Sheriff's Office press release sent at 4:40 p.m., investigators do not think there are any suspects at large, and there is no manhunt underway.

More details will be released when they become available, the PCSO said.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 2 men dead in shooting near US 92 and Fish Hatchery Road in Lakeland