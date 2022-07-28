2 men dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel; suspect at large

Two men were shot and killed at a west Phoenix hotel near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road on Thursday morning.

Police are asking the public for help locating a suspect after two men died in a shooting that took place at a west Phoenix hotel.

At 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Phoenix police officers received reports of shots being fired on the property of a hotel near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road, according to spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both died from their injuries, police said.

A search for the suspect was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a 2004 blue Dodge Ram pickup truck. Video surveillance obtained by police showed an Arizona license plate HYA3KB.

If the vehicle is spotted, Bower advised people to call 911 immediately and not to approach it, as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be released as they become available, Bower said.

