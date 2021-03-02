2 men dead after shootout between two groups in Sulphur Springs

Dennis Joyce, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA — Two men, 18 and 27, are dead after what police described as an exchange of gunfire Monday night between two groups in the Sulphur Springs area.

Tampa police responded to a report of a shooting about 7:25 p.m. in the 8100 block of N Brooks St. Officers found an 18-year-old man inside a car with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers learned there had been an altercation earlier in the same area between two groups and a second shooting victim. The groups left, returned and exchanged gunfire, police said in a news release. About an hour after the first call, police received a call about a victim who had been taken by private vehicle to Advent Health, on Fletcher Avenue at Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, died from his injuries.

Police did not release the names of the two men.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

