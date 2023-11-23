2 men dead after a small plane crashes in Shelby County

Two men died in a small plane crash Wednesday in Shelby County, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.

State troopers and Shelby County deputies were among first responders who arrived shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of 6300 N. County Road 325 West in Fairland, the release stated. They saw smoke coming from a cornfield as well as what the release described as a severely damaged small aircraft.

In the midst of the wreckage, responders found the remains of two adult men. Police do not know at this point if more people were in the aircraft, the release stated. Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to arrive and investigate.

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Small plane crash: 2 men die in Shelby County cornfield