Phoenix police were investigating after two men were found dead Monday in a west Phoenix home, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a 5:20 p.m. call reporting a shooting in the residential area of 40th Avenue and Yucca Street.

Officers discovered 61-year-old Martin Lewis, who had "at least one" gunshot wound. Lewis was treated by the Phoenix Fire Department but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officers discovered the homeowner, 87-year-old Richard Hall, who also suffered at least one gunshot wound. Hall was declared dead at the scene.

Phoenix police said the information gathered at the scene revealed the two men had been in a "dispute that resulted in the men to exchange gunfire."

An investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 men dead after west Phoenix shooting