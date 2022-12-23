2 men dead in Whitehaven double shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Two men were killed in a double shooting Thursday night.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Blue Crane Lane, in Whitehaven.

When officers arrived, they found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have one person detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories