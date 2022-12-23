2 men dead in Whitehaven double shooting, police say

Two men were killed in a double shooting Thursday night.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Blue Crane Lane, in Whitehaven.

When officers arrived, they found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds.

At 6:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane. Two male victims are deceased on the scene. Officers have one subject detained. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/Pl2qHbPXlw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 23, 2022

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have one person detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

